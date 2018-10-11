Netflix has given a 10-episode series order to Spinning Out, an edgy drama set in the world of competitive figure skating starring Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), from Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures (Underground).

Created by Samantha Stratton (Mr. Mercedes), a former competitive figure skater herself, Spinning Out centers on Kat Baker (Roberts), an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who’s about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. On and off the ice, Kat and her new partner will face daunting odds, injury to body and soul, financial sacrifice, and even potential mental breakdown on their way to realizing their Olympic dream.

Courtesy of Netflix

Stratton and Lara Olsen (90210) executive produce and serve as co-showrunners on the series. Tunnell and Harold executive produce via Safehouse Pictures. The company’s Matt Schwartz will serve as co-executive producer.

Roberts most recently wrapped production on Paradise Hills, the directorial debut of Spanish helmer Alice Waddington. This fall, she co-stars in the eighth season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse on FX. She is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment.

Stratton most recently wrote on Mr. Mercedes based on the Stephen King books for DirecTV. Previously, she staffed on The Arrangement, Search Party, Agent X, State of Affairs and Star-Crossed. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Industry Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Veteran showrunner Olsen served as executive producer for the Daytime Emmy-winning teen UK series Free Rein on Netflix and as co-executive producer on CBS’ upcoming summer action-adventure series Blood and Treasure. She has also written for Reba, Private Practice and Reign. She is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Spinning Out appears to fall outside of the overall TV deal Safehouse has at Warner Bros. TV. The duo executive produced WGN drama Underground, and in features, produced King Arthur and My Blind Brother. Safehouse is producing the upcoming World War II action-drama Liberators, along with Michael B. Jordan and his Outlier Society Productions, for Warner Bros. and Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut Love Canal for TriStar. The company is repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott.