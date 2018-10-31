EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts has departed Spinning Out, Netflix’s recently announced edgy drama series set in the world of competitive figure skating.

A rep for the actress told Deadline that Roberts is not proceeding with Spinning Out due to a scheduling conflict with another project. Netflix confirmed that they are moving forward with Spinning Out, with the lead role being recast. The Internet network declined further comment but I hear that Lily Collins had been in negotiations for the part.

As for Roberts, everyone is mum on her new project; I hear it’s another series.

On Spinning Out, Roberts was to have played the lead, Kat Baker. Created by Samantha Stratton (Mr. Mercedes), a former competitive figure skater herself, Spinning Out centers on Kat Baker, an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who’s about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. On and off the ice, Kat and her new partner will face daunting odds, injury to body and soul, financial sacrifice, and even potential mental breakdown on their way to realizing their Olympic dream.

Stratton and Lara Olsen executive produce and serve as co-showrunners on the series. Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold executive produce via Safehouse Pictures. The company’s Matt Schwartz serves as co-executive producer.

Roberts most recently wrapped production on Paradise Hills, the directorial debut of Spanish helmer Alice Waddington. This fall, she co-stars in the eighth season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse on FX. She is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment.