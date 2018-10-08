EXCLUSIVE: We’re The Millers and American Horror Story star Emma Roberts is joining the voice cast of STX family animation UglyDolls.

Roberts will play character Wedgehead and joins previously announced cast including Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Janelle Monáe, Nick Jonas, Wanda Sykes, Gabriel Iglesias and Pitbull.

Based on the toy brand, the film will be set in Uglyville and follow the free-spirited Moxy (Clarkson) and her friends as they confront what it means to be different. Clarkson, Shelton, Jonas, Pitbull and Monáe are among those due to provide songs. Robert Rodriguez is producing with Kelly Asbury (Gnomeo & Juliet) on board to direct.

STXfilms is due to release the pic in theaters on May 10, 2019 with the ambition of kick-starting a franchise. An animated kids series is under way with an order from Hulu, and Hasbro joined early on as master toy licensee. The film’s soundtrack will be released by Atlantic Records.

Created as a toy line by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, the brand gained a cult following and was named Toy of the Year by the Toy Industry Association in 2006.

Roberts, who initially broke out via kids and teen-oriented series and movies such as Unfabulous, Nancy Drew and Wild Child, has been a regular on FX hit American Horror Story and recently wrapped on fantasy feature Paradise Hills with Milla Jovovich, Awkwafina, Eliza Gonzalez and Jeremy Irvine. She will also star in Dan Mazer’s Anya’s Ghost. She is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment.