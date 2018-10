Paramount Pictures has released a teaser trailer for Rocketman, the Dexter Fletcher film that stars Taron Egerton as iconic rock star Elton John in his formative years. Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Gemma Jones and Bruce Dallas Howard also star. The film will be released May 31, 2019.

In the clip, the score teases us with those opening moments of “Bennie and the Jets” before we get to the “Hey, kids!” Egerton’s John goes for “Rocket Man.”

Take a look above.