Netflix has renewed its sexy coming-of-age thriller Elite for a second season. The streamer’s second Spanish original follows the intrigue at Las Encinas, an exclusive boarding school, and will return in 2019. The soapy teen series’ first eight-episode season debuted globally on October 5 and has drawn plenty of attention — as well as leaving questions to be answered in the next go-round. (Check out a video announcing the next season below.)

It is as yet unclear which characters will be back at Las Encinas for Season 2. Pending cast and showrunner confirmation, the show will again be executive produced by Zeta Audiovisual, consist of eight episodes and be shot in 4K.

Season 1 saw a clash between those who have everything and those who have nothing to lose create a perfect storm that ultimately ends in a murder. It marked the reunion of La Casa De Papel’s María Pedraza, Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente united with Itzan Escamilla (Cable Girls), Miguel Bernardeau (Ola De Crímenes), Arón Piper (15 Years And One Day), Ester Expósito (Estoy Vivo), Mina El Hammani (El Príncipe), Álvaro Rico (Velvet Collection) and newcomer Omar Ayuso.

Elite is created and written by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona and directed by Ramón Salazar and Dani de la Orden.