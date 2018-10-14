EXCLUSIVE: Electus is strutting the catwalk with Brooke Hogan-fronted fashion format The Fashion Hero after striking a co-production and distribution deal for the show.

The LA-based producer and distributor has struck the deal for the second season of the show, which airs on Amazon in the U.S. and UK, with Beauty World Search. Electus has also acquired the global distribution rights to the first season of The Fashion Hero and will discuss the show in Cannes this week.

The format aims to celebrate diversity and disrupt the fashion industry with participants from around the world competing before a panel of renowned world-class brands to win the chance to become the face of their forthcoming international advertising campaigns

Season one sold to broadcasters including Televisa Latin America, Lifetime in Turkey, Bulgarian channels Nova and Diema Family via a network of agents lead by Jan Salling. Amazon Prime Video airs the show in 19 territories.

“We are incredibly happy to partner with Beauty World Search to grow this compelling series with such a positive message and deliver it to a broader international audience.” said John Pollak, President of Worldwide Television and International at Electus.

“After such a successful first season, we’re excited to partner with Electus and take things to the next level with season two. We have big plans for The Fashion Hero that will reflect and harness the global social media-led movement that’s demanding more realistic representations of beauty from our media and fashion and beauty industries’’ said Caroline Bernier, President of Beauty World Search and Executive Producer of The Fashion Hero.