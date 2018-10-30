EXCLUSIVE: Legendary has closed a deal for Eiza Gonzalez to join Godzilla vs Kong alongside Julian Dennison, Alexander Skarsgård, Brian Tyree Henry and Demian Bichir. Directed by Adam Wingard, pic is the fourth installment of the Legendary and Warner Bros. cinematic universe, to be released May 22, 2020.

Gonzalez is coming off Baby Driver and will next be seen in Welcome to Marwen, Bloodshot and Alita: Battle Angel. She’ll also join Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson in Waldo, which is being shopped at AFM. She is repped by CAA and Management 360.