NBC has put in development Einstein, based on the popular German series, from writer Michael Reisz (Shadowhunters), Carol Mendelsohn, Tatiq Jalil’s Intrigue Entertainment and Universal TV, where Mendelsohn’s Carol Mendelsohn Prods. is based.

Written by Reisz, Einstein follows a whip-smart, smooth-talking and illegitimate descendant of Albert Einstein who is recruited by the police for his skills at solving particularly complex cases.

Reisz executive produces with Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz via Carol Mendelsohn Prods., Jan David Frouman, Henrik Pabst, and Shirley Bowers of Red Arrow, which is behind the original German format, as well as Intrigue’s Tariq Jalil. Joe Wiggins and Lucas Carter co-produce for Intrigue. Universal TV produces in association with Carol Mendelsohn Productions and Intrigue.

Written by Martin Ritzenhoff and Matthias Dinter, the German series Einstein is a police procedural dramedy based on their 2015 film. It premiered on pay-TV channel Sat.1 Emotions in January 2017 and was renewed for a second season, which aired earlier this year. The show has been sold to more than 100 territories including Spain and Portugal on AXN. You can watch a trailer without subtitles below.

Reisz serves as co-executive producer on the CW’s Charmed. He previously was executive producer on Freeform’s Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments. His series credits also include Unforgettable, The Client List and Hawaii Five-O. In features, he most recently co-wrote the screenplay for Blumhouse thriller Truth or Dare. Reisz is repped by Verve, Industry Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Einstein is one of several sales for Mendelsohn in her first year under an overall deal at Uni TV, including drama Capital, also at NBC. She is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen. Intrigue also has drama Connect at Fox with a put pilot commitment.