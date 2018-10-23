EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to Egg, the satire on motherhood helmed by Marianna Palka the premiered this year at the Tribeca Film Festival. Christina Hendricks, Alysia Reiner and Anna Camp star in the comedy, which will now hit theaters January 18 day-and-date with a digital release.

Penned by Risa Mickenberg, the plot centers on fearless conceptual artist Tina (Reiner) and her passive-aggressive feminist husband (Gbenga Akinnagbe), who invite her 8-months-pregnant art school rival (Hendricks) and her power hungry, new money husband (David Alan Basche) to their Bushwick loft. They surprise them with Tina’s new work-in-progress: a radical alternative to motherhood. But when their sensuous, non-traditional surrogate (Camp) arrives, the truth outs, and they all must face their own ridiculous and sometimes heartbreaking shortcomings.

Former Comedy Central president Michele Ganeless, Reiner and Basche are producers.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with director Marianna Palka in releasing this pointed examination of evolving gender roles, by turns funny and poignant, that will hit close to home for many audience members,” Gravitas CEO and founder Nolan Gallagher said.

Palka, who plays Vicky the Viking on Netflix’s GLOW, worked with Gravitas Ventures on her debut feature Good Dick in 2008. Her last film was 2017’s Bitch in which wrote, directed and starred alongside Jason Ritter and Jaime King.

Gallagher negotiated the Egg deal with Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmakers.