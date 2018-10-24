Eden Brolin will join Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth, and Clark Duke in Duke’s directorial debut film, Arkansas, which follows a pair of low level drug runners in the Dixie Mafia, Kyle (Hemsworth) and Swin (Duke), who live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin Frog (Vaughn). The film, also written by Duke, is set to be presented at the American Film Market, which starts on October 31. Patrick Hibler, Jeff Rice, Martin Sprock, and Storyboard Media are producing. JD Beaufils and Julie Paquit of VMI Worldwide will handle sales in conjunction with Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard of Storyboard Media. Brolin (daughter of Josh Brolin) starred in Freeform’s supernatural series, Beyond, and co-stars in upcoming indie films Back Fork and King Fish with Molly Ringwald. She’s repped by Paradigm, Grandview, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Actress Elyse Levesque (CW’s The Originals) is set for the role of Charity in the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin/Tyler Gillett-directed Ready or Not thriller at Fox Searchlight. The Radio Silence team directors are helming from a screenplay by Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy. Levesque joins Samara Weaving, Andie MacDowell, Adam Brody (who plays Charity’s husband), Mark O’Brien, and Henry Czerny. The pic follows a young bride (Weaving) as she joins her new husband’s (O’Brien) rich, eccentric family (Brody, Czerny, and MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. Producers are Tripp Vinson and James Vanderbilt, while Chad Villella (Radio Silence), Tara Farney, and Tracey Nyberg serve as exec producers. Levesque, who can next be seen in indies London Calling and Corruption Of Divine Providence, is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Helen Hong has been added to American High’s YA comedy, Sid Is Dead, which is being directed by Eli Gonda. The pic stars Joey Bragg, Tyler Alvarez, Jack Griffo, and Genevieve Hannelius. Written by Peter Warren, the story follows a socially invisible high school senior, Sid (Bragg) who, after slipping up and getting the school’s biggest bully suspended, realizes he may only have two weeks left to experience everything he’s ever missed out on. Producers are Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, and Will Rack with Tom Dolby, Susanne Filkins and Abdi Nazemian for Water’s End Productions, and Tom Williams for Gran Via. Gran Via’s Mark Johnson is executive producer and LD Entertainment is providing the financing. Hong, who appeared in Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans and Blunt Talk on Starz, is repped by Haven Entertainment and Innovative Artists.