Eddie Redmayne is in talks to join Amblin Entertainment’s Trial of the Chicago 7 for the role of radical 1960s activist Tom Hayden, who was the co-founder of the Students for a Democratic Society. He ultimately stood trial in the Chicago Seven case.

Hayden penned the SDS’s near 26K word political manifesto The Port Huron Statement which called for participatory democracy and non-violent civil disobedience and the idea that citizens can make social decisions determining the quality and the direction of their lives. Hayden, who died in October 2016, was marred to Jane Fonda from 1973-1990. Later in life, Hayden won seats in the California Assembly and the California Senate.

Sorkin is writing and directing. Marc Platt is producing. Sacha Baron Cohen is also reportedly in talks to play activist Abbie Hoffman, which was Steven Spielberg’s original choice for the role when he was developing the project ten years.

The Trial of The Chicago 7 is based on Brett Morgan’s documentary Chicago 10 which follows the seven defendants charged by the federal government in 1969 for conspiracy and the protests that arose during the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

Up next for The Theory of Everything best actor Oscar winner Redmayne is Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on Nov. 16.

Variety originally had the news.