Eddie Marsan, the British actor of Showtime’s Ray Donovan and Studio 8/Sony’s White Boy Rick, has joined the cast of the Fast & Furious’ spin-off Hobbs and Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The project reteams Marsan with his Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde helmer David Leitch.

On Ray Donovan Eddie Marsan stars as the title character’s brother, who is a former boxer that battles Parkinson’s disease and avoids getting help from Ray. In White Boy Rick, Marsan plays an underworld boss who ultimately becomes an ally to the teenage crack dealer/government informant. Marsan will next be seen in Netflix/Warner Bros.’ Mowgli as Vihaan and in Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney feature Vice as Paul Wolfowitz, a foreign policy adviser to President George W. Bush during his campaign and the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense during his tenure.

Hobbs and Shaw stars Johnson as U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs who forms an unlikely alliance with Statham’s Deckard Shaw. The film is scheduled to bow Aug. 2, 2019. Chris Morgan wrote the screenplay and produces. He served as writer and producer on The Fate of The Furious, and is marking his seventh turn as writer for the franchise. EVP of Production Mark Sourian and VP Jay Polidoro are overseeing the project at Universal. Marsan is represented by UTA and Markham, Froggatt & Irwin.