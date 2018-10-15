Abrams Artists Agency has signed comic and actor Eddie Griffin in all areas.

Griffin, who is onscreen as a pastor in the hit feature A Star Is Born, is a veteran stand-up comedian who probably is best known to moviegoers for starring 2002’s Undercover Brother, written by John Ridley and directed by Malcolm D. Lee. He also toplined the 1996-2000 UPN series Malcom & Eddie alongside Malcom-Jamal Warner.

Griffin’s Las Vegas residency, The Eddie Griffin Experience, is in its ninth consecutive year, and he’s been part of The Comedy Get Down Tour for the past five. He also has done stand-up specials for Comedy Central and Showtime.

His most recent film credits include All About the Money, American Hero and Going to America, and his other credits include Norbit, Date Movie, Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo and The Meteor Man.