Ed Zwick has signed on to direct the first episode and executive produce Away, Netflix’s upcoming drama series from playwright Andrew Hinderaker, Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) and Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Felicity).

Written by Hinderaker, the series, loosely inspired by Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name, hails from Katims’ True Jack Prods., Reeves’ 6th & Idaho and Universal TV where True Jack is based. It is described as an epic love story and thrilling tale of survival set against humanity’s greatest endeavor – the first human mission to Mars.

Away centers on Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous, yearlong mission. It is a series about hope, humanity and how ultimately, we need one another if we are to achieve impossible things.

Katims will be a writing executive producer via his True Jack Prods. Also executive producing, along with Zwick, are 6th & Idaho’s Reeves and Adam Kassan. Hinderaker is a co-executive producer; 6th & Idaho’s Rafi Crohn is co-producer.

This marks a rare TV directing gig for Zwick who had been focused mainly on features. His most recent TV directing work was helming several episodes, including the pilot, of the praised 1999 ABC series Once and Again, which he created with his longtime producing partner Marshall Herskovitz. Prior to that, Zwick also directed multiple episodes of the duo’s signature series, thirtysomething. Zwick and Herskovitz most recently served as executive producer on the final two seasons of Nashville at CMT.

On the feature side, Zwick recently directed and wrote the screenplay for Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. His latest film, Trial By Fire, starring Jack O’Connell and Laura Dern, screened at the Telluride Film Festival. He is repped by CAA and attorneys Stewart Brookman and Craig Jacobson.