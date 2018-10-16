E! is expanding its late-night programming in the pop culture arena with Nightly Pop, a new half-hour weekly series hosted by Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart and Nina Parker (Daily Pop, Live from E!), with social influencer Hunter March. Nightly Pop will premiere Monday, October 29 at 10:30 PM following Busy Tonight.

Led by Stewart and Parker, Nightly Pop will feature commentary centered around the biggest pop culture and most talked about entertainment news stories of the week.

“As our audience’s appetite for entertainment grows, the addition of Nightly Pop will provide our viewers a weekly dose of primetime pop culture commentary that offers a new perspective in late night with ‘E! News’,” said John Najarian, executive VP and GM of “E! News” and Digital. “By further expanding our programming, ‘E! News’ continues to elevate and solidify its position as the leading entertainment pop culture news among our competitors.”

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum Stewart co-hosts E!’s Daily Pop and has contributed to the network’s Live from the Red Carpet award show coverage. Parker, who has guest hosted E!’s Daily Pop and Live from E!, has joined the E! News team as a correspondent working across all platforms. She also hosts VH1’s Love & Hip Hop reunions. March, grandson of former game show host Hal March, hosts Sugar Rush on Netflix and Emogenius on Game Show Network.

