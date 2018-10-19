Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be floating from Oct. 11, 2019 to July 24, 2020, a serious date on the summer release schedule where movies such as Dark Knight and Dark Knight Rises have launched.

Currently there’s a Sony Pictures Animation feature on the date. In 2020, there’s a lot of Johnson already with G.I. Joe dated for March 27, Fast & Furious 9 on April 10, and Universal’s Red Notice on June 12.

Next year in 2019, Johnson has Fighting With My Family on March 1 from MGM and Universal’s Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw on Aug. 2.

Blunt will next be seen in Mary Poppins Returns on Dec. 19.

Disney also dropped an untitled Marvel movie that was dated July 31, 2020.

Johnson made the news official on Twitter this morning:

IT’S OFFICIAL – JULY 24th, 2020.

Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages.

My partner in crime, Emily Blunt and I, lovingly invite you to join us for THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME.

All aboard…😈@DisneyStudios JUNGLE CRUISE

🚢 🗺🌴❤️🥃 pic.twitter.com/DNTnqSb3QD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 19, 2018

