YouTube has ordered a presentation for animated half-hour comedy Dumb People Town based on the Sklar Brothers hit podcast, from Randy and Jason Sklar, Daniel Van Kirk, Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue, Artists First and Sony Pictures TV, where Electric Avenue is under a deal.

It is part of YouTube’s (and all major streaming platforms’) push into adult animation. YiuTube’s first full-length adult animated comedy series, Dallas & Robo, premiered on its Premium service earlier this year.

Written and executive produced by the Sklar brothers, Van Kirk and Julius Sharpe (Making History, Family Guy), Dumb People Town centers around a family in a Florida town struggling with the most important question of our times: Is it better to be dumb and happy? Or smart and miserable?

Arnett and Marc Forman executive produce via Electric Avenue along with Peter Principato and Joel Zadak via Artists First. Sony Pictures TV is distributing the project.

Randy and Jason Sklar have guest-starred on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Adult Swim’s Childrens’ Hospital, USA Network’s Playing House, IFC’s Maron and Better Call Saul. The duo also recorded and released a one-hour stand-up special and album titled The Sklar Brothers: What Are We Talking About on Netflix.

Named a Comic To Watch by Comedy Central, Van Kirk is a comedian, actor and writer who began his career at The Second City Theatre in Chicago. Since moving to Los Angeles, he has become a member of the UCB Theatre and has worked as a writer and/or actor for Bob’s Burgers, Comedy Central, Fox, Starz, Fusion, CW Seed, and regularly headlines festivals and comedy clubs around the country.

Electric Avenue also has comedy Whites based on the UK format in development at NBC, with Matt Tarses and Sony TV.