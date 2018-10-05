Guillermo Del Toro unveiled a first look at his DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, the second chapter in the DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia triology Friday afternoon during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con.

3Below creator and executive producer del Toro was joined by voice talent Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico), and fellow executive producers Rodrigo Blaas, Marc Guggenheim and Chad Hammes. The panel, along with moderator Whitney Matheson, unveiled the all-star voice cast including Glenn Close (The Wife) who made a surprise appearance at the Con.

DreamWorks previously announced the series will feature Luna and Tatiana Maslany in the lead roles of Krel and Aja. Nick Offerman, Andy Garcia, Nick Frost, Alon Aboutboul, Chris Obi, Uzo Aduba, Cheryl Hines, Tom Kenny, Haley Atwell, Danny Trejo, and Ann Dowd will be lending their voices along with returning talent from Trollhunters including Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton, Lexi Medrano, Steven Yeun, Cole Sands, Kelsey Grammer and more. Additionally, The Crystal Method created the main title theme that is heard in the opening credits video.

In 3Below, two royal teenage aliens, and their bodyguard flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all the while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet.

DreamWorks Tales of Arcadia: 3Below premieres December 21 on Netflix

Check out the first-look trailer above.