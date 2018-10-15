Netflix will be the home of three new DreamWorks Animation Television kids series in 2019 and 2020, the companies announced.

The new shows include Archibald’s Next Big Thing from Emmy Award-winner Tony Hale. The new slate was announced during a MIPJr. keynote by Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation Television.

The new series include:

Archibald’s Next Big Thing – 2019: Inspired by the children’s book from Tony Hale, Tony Biaggne, and Victor Huckabee, the show follows the adventures of Archibald Strutter, a chicken who “yes-ands” his way thru life. Though living in the moment often leads him astray, Archibald always finds his way back home. Executive produced by Hale, Archibald’s Next Big Thing emphasizes the importance of being present and celebrating the journey, not just the destination.

Gabby’s Dollhouse – 2020: A preschool show with a surprise inside, created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue’s Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue’s Clues, Team Umizoomi), Gabby’s Dollhouse is a mixed media series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse.

Rhyme Time Town – 2020: Daisy the Puppy and Cole the Kitten are ready to guide young children through a colorful and adventurous world filled with nursery rhymes and imaginative play.

Previously announced upcoming series from DreamWorks and Netflix include She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Nov 16) from executive producer Noelle Stevenson and Tales of Arcadia: 3Below (Dec 21) and Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (2019) from Guillermo del Toro and the Emmy-winning team behind Trollhunters. Additionally, DreamWorks and Netflix recently revealed an animated Fast & the Furious series is set for 2019.

Since 2013, DreamWorks Animation Television and Netflix have released 16 original series.