Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw have sold two hourlong projects to CBS via their Stage 29 Productions, faith-themed medical drama Chaplain with Nick Weiss (Drunk Wedding), Isaac Laskin and Reign co-creator/executive producer Laurie McCarthy; and legal drama Melanie, with Scott Prendergast (Silicon Valley). Both projects hail from CBS TV Studios, where the McGraws’ Stage 29 has a deal, with Phil and Jay McGraw executive producing alongside Stage 29’s head of scripted Julia Eisenman.

The sales expand the McGraws’ relationship with CBS where Stage 29 produces legal drama series Bull, which was based on Dr. Phil McGraw’s experience.

CBS

Written by Weiss and Laskin, Chaplain centers around a talented, scientifically minded ICU doctor and her free-thinking, faith-oriented brother clash over the best approach to the business of saving lives when he is hired as chaplain at her hospital.

Weiss executive produces with McCarthy, while Laskin is co-executive producer.

Written/executive produced by Prendergast, Melanie centers on a scattered but astute criminal defense attorney who uses her seemingly inept methods to disarm judges, charm juries, and win cases returns home to join her brother’s white-shoe law firm and help her family of outsiders get back on their feet.