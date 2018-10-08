EXCLUSIVE: Dove Cameron, a 2018 Daytime Emmy winner for Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie, will take the lead in the upcoming Off Broadway production of Clueless: The Musical.

Cameron, sources close to the production say, will play Cher, the role that made a star of Alicia Silverstone back in ’95. The new musical version, with a book by the original’s screenwriter and director Amy Heckerling, direction by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) with choreography by Kelly Devine (Come from Away), is set for a limited engagement beginning Nov. 20 and running through January 13.

It’s been a good year for the 22-year-old Cameron, who won her Liv and Maddie Emmy for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Educational and Informational Program, and got a recurring role on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She’ll return for the third installment in Disney Channel’s Descendants musical series next year (directed by Kenny Ortega).

Cameron played the role of Amber Von Tussle in the NBC’s Hairspray Live! in 2016.

Clueless The Musical will be presented by The New Group at the Pershing Square Signature Theater. The Off Broadway production was announced in June, but casting has been under wraps. Plans beyond the Off Broadway production have not been announced.

Deadline has reached out to the New Group for comment on the casting.

The musical is based, of course, on Heckerling’s modern spin on Jane Austen’s Emma​. The music will be “re-imaginings” of ’90s hits.

Cameron is repped by Abrams and LBI.