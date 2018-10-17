The CW has put in development Dorian, from Marisa Coughlan (Super Troopers 2), producer Len Goldstein (Hart of Dixie) and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Coughlan, Dorian is a comedic spin on Oscar Wilde’s The Picture Of Dorian Gray with a gender switch. It centers on a woman who made a deal with the devil 50 years ago to remain young has spent the subsequent decades living selfishly and without consequences. As the downsides of eternal youth finally land on her, Dorian is ready to grow up and age gracefully, but, to do so, she’ll have to make amends for half a century of bad behavior.

Coughlan executive produces with Goldstein. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Former Side Order of Life star Coughlan was most recently seen as Ursula in Jay Chandrasekhar’s feature Super Troopers 2. As a writer, she previously teamed with Jim Parsons on a multi-camera comedy based on the life of writer and columnist Alyssa Shelasky, author of Apron Anxiety: My Messy Affairs In And Out Of The Kitchen, which was in development at CBS.

In Wilde’s 1890 novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian’s beauty. Understanding that his beauty will fade, Dorian expresses the desire to sell his soul, to ensure that the picture, rather than he, will age and fade. The wish is granted, and Dorian pursues a libertine life of varied and amoral experiences, while staying young and beautiful; all the while his portrait ages and records every sin.

The book was recently adapted as a 2009 British fantasy-horror feature starring Ben Barnes and Colin Firth.