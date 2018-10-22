And the Oscar producing gig goes to … Donna Gigiliotti. The veteran producer won the Best Picture Academy Award for 1998’s Shakespeare in Love and has been nominated three times since, for The Reader, Silver Linings Playbook and Hidden Figures.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also said today that Glenn Weiss — who famously proposed to his girlfriend during his acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards last month — will co-produce the Academy Awards. He directed the past three Oscarcasts, and he picked up that Emmy for helming the 90th Oscars.

Gigliotti’s other producing credits date to the mid-’90s on such films as Devil in a Blue Dress and Emma, and her more recent credits also include Beasts of No Nation, The Fundamentals of Caring and I Don’t Know How She Does It.

“Donna and Glenn will infuse new energy and vision into this 91st awards presentation, and we are excited about a broad-based creative relationship with these two artists,” Academy President John Bailey said.

Added Academy CEO Dawn Hudson: “We’re thrilled to work with someone as passionate about the Academy as Donna Gigliotti — an Oscar winner and multiple nominee. She and the now-famous Glenn Weiss are committed to making the most of the innovations we’ve embraced for our 91st Oscars.”

Associated Press

The pair takes over the Oscar duties from Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who produced the past two trophy shows.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards is set for Sunday, February 24, at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland. ABC will air it live coast to coast.

“Donna Gigliotti has worked on some of the most celebrated films of our time and is uniquely qualified to bring her talent to the most anticipated awards show of the year,” said Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment. “And, thanks to Glenn Weiss, we just experienced the most talked-about moment at the Emmys with his heartfelt onstage wedding proposal. We can’t wait to see how they top that at The Oscars.”