President Donald Trump already had hit his daily headline mandate by the time he took the stage for a rally in East Tennessee tonight, so he stuck to a familiar script, along with a little on the day’s news.

Speaking in Johnson City to support Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s U.S. Senate bid, he pumped today’s new deal with the Great White North — “No more NAFTA!” — and touted the nation’s economy. But the main targets, as usual at such events, was the Democrats and the “fake news media.”

Mark Humphrey/Shutterstock

As Trump sees it, a Dem takeover of the House of Representatives would send the U.S. into crisis. He again warned a friendly crowd that Wall Street would tank, the opens would be Swiss cheese and that taxes and crime would rise.

But he also spent some time on the Cable News Topic of the Month: his teetering nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Trump re-aired his gripe that the Democrats are “trying to smear a good man.”

Earlier in the day, Trump drew attention for sparring with reporters who were more interested in asking him about the latest on the Kavanaugh front rather than the just-announced USMCA. During his exchange, the well-known teetotaler said he was “surprised” about how much Kavanaugh talked about his love for beer.

“I’m not a drinker,” the president said. “I can honestly say I’ve never had a beer in my life. It’s one of my only good traits. I don’t drink. Can you imagine if I had? What a mess I would be? I would be the world’s worst.”