Hours before Senate votes for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, Donald Trump took to to continue to show support of the “good man” who was accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. In particular, he praised the women who were also supporting the SCOTUS nominee.

“Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capital Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE,” he wrote. “It is a beautiful thing to see – and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America!”

The latter part of his tweet is a callback to his conspiracy theory that many of Kavanaugh’s protestors, specifically Ana Maria Archila and Maria Gallagher, were “paid professionals” hired by George Soros. The two women confronted Sen. Jeff Flake to call for the FBI investigation.

“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad,” he tweeted Friday. “Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation will be live streamed on various YouTube channels and can be watched on various cable and network channels including C-SPAN 2.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation moved forward on Friday when GOP Sen. Susan Collins to announced her “yes” vote, giving Kavanaugh the 50th vote he needed. Friday morning’s vote follows a September 27 hearing in which Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her at a gathering when the two were in high school in the 1980s.

Many Senators have been using the 30 hours of debate granted by the cloture motion Friday to deliver speeches. Saturday’s vote will be the culmination of the divisive events of Kavanaugh’s nomination.

