President Donald Trump, who most often communicates his imporan thoughts via Twitter directly to his tens of millions of followers, finally tweeted about this morning’s suspected pipe bombs sent to his favorite targets:
-Former President Barack Obama, whose legitimacy in office Trump questioned for eight years
-Former Secretary of State and woman Trump would most like to lock up Hillary Clinton
-Former CIA chief John Brennan, whose security clearance Trump famously stripped with fanfare and who is a regular on CNN
-CNN, Trump’s favorite network to hate
-Liberal philanthropist George Soros who Trump insinuated was to blame for, most recently, financing the caravan traveling from Honduras to the U.S. southern border
What Trump said, about two hours after word broke of packages with bombs being sent to Clinton, Obama and CNN (the package sent to Soros was discovered Tuesday at his residence outside NYC):
“I agree wholeheartedly.”
Trump’s three words accompanied a retweet the remarks of Vice President Mike Pence.
Pence had tweeted: “We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr President Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.”
Interesting remark, given that former Clinton aide Philippe Reines, had earlier today said Trump is ultimately responsible, as the President of
United States and our country’s Inciter-in-Chief.