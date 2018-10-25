President Donald Trump, determined to be the center of the news cycle, tweeted this morning that “purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media” about him is behind the “Anger we see today.”

By “Anger” he means “bombs” that have been sent to Trump’s favorite targets a list that grew this morning to 10 when two more were found, sent to frequent Trump critic Robert DeNiro, and former Veep Joe Biden.

“It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description,” Trump tweeted – not of the sending of bombs, but of the “Fake News.”

“Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!” Trump said. He’s signaling that if any of Trump’s critics become victims of one of these explosive devices being delivered to their homes and offices, the President of the United States will finger reporters as the real culprit.

Trump then pivoted to a New York Times report he filed under “Fake News,” that “Russians and Chinese (glad they finally added China) are listening to all of my calls and cellphones.”

“Except that I rarely use a cellphone & when I do it’s government authorized. I like Hard Lines,” Trump tweeted, calling the report “Just More made up Fake News!”

Trump’s tweets:

