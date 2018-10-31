President Donald Trump got torched on this morning for his tweet about his visit to the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were assassinated by an Anti-Semite, in which Trump blasted “Fake News” for reports of protesters in the city.

“Melania and I were treated very nicely yesterday in Pittsburgh. The Office of the President was shown great respect on a very sad & solemn day,” Trump tweeted, adding a short video of his visit.

“We were treated so warmly. Small protest was not seen by us, staged far away. The Fake News stories were just the opposite – Disgraceful!”

According to various news outlets, a couple thousands protesters turned out as Trump’s motorcade approached the synagogue where a man murdered 11 worshippers last Saturday. The peaceful protesters were not allowed to get very close to Trump’s entourage as he placed stones on an outdoor memorial for the victims, while First Lady Melania Trump added flowers, and they lit candles for the dead at the Tree of Life Congregation. They had not been greeted upon arriving by any elected official and others who had been invited to join them in the flight to Pittsburgh had declined.

Among those expressing disgust for Trump’s tweet, Mia Farrow maybe said it best:

No thought for the victims? the first responders? the families? a grieving community? a grieving nation? — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 31, 2018

Trump’s tweet: