President Donald Trump this morning tweet-trashed the NYT report claiming his fortune was amassed helping his parents “dodge taxes” in the 90’s with “instances of outright fraud,” noting his self-made-man con got him elected, so what’s the news here.

“The Failing New York Times did something I have never seen done before. They used the concept of “time value of money” in doing a very old, boring and often told hit piece on me,” Trump tweeted this morning, having been too busy last night trashing his Supreme Court nominee’s accuser to get around to responding to the NYT report published late Tuesday afternoon.

“Added up, this means that 97% of their stories on me are bad,” Trump snarked, adding that NYT “[n]ever recovered from bad election call!”

Trump’s tweet is a Cliff Notes version of the statement his press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued Tuesday night which, like Trump’s tweet, does not actually state what she claims to be inaccurate about the report:

Fred Trump has been gone for nearly twenty years and it’s sad to witness this misleading attack against the Trump family by the failing New York Times. Many decades ago the IRS reviewed and signed off on those transactions. The New York Times’ and other media outlets’ credibility with the American people is at an all time low because they are consumed with attacking the president and his family 24/7 instead of reporting the news. The truth is the market is at an all-time high, unemployment is at a fifty year low, taxes for families and businesses have been cut, wages ares up, farmers and workers are empowered from better trade deals, and America’s military is stronger than ever, yet the New York Times can rarely find anything positive about the President and his tremendous record of success to report. Perhaps another apology from the New York Times, like the one they had to issue after they got the 2016 election so embarrassingly wrong, is in order.

Trump’s tweet: