UPDATED: President Donald Trump this morning declared the “bomb’ stuff” to be “very unfortunate” — for Republicans.

Not long after TV news outlets began reporting two more explosive devices had been found, addressed to two more high-profile critics of Trump, Trump tweet-complained that Republicans had been doing “so well in early voting, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows,” speculating that’s because the “news” is “not talking politics” and is instead focusing on the 12 bombs that were sent to his most outspoken critics.

In his latest tweet on this subject, the President of the United States put “bomb” in quote marks.

Trump’s tweet came after he was briefed that two more bombs discovered had been en route – one addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, a presumed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, and one to former National Intelligence Director James Clapper. The package intended for Clapper was sent to CNN’s New York HQ though he is not a contributor to CNN.

Trump first tweeted on this topic at 3:14 AM ET, when he was aware of 10 pipe bombs sent to his critics and CNN.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!'” Trump temper-tweeted.

The presumed pipe bomb sent to Clapper is the second such device sent to the the cable news network’s New York HQ at the Time Warner Center this week; the other was addressed to former CIA chief John Brennan, who is these days a contributor to NBC News, not CNN.

CNN Worldwide chief Jeff Zucker has issued a statement that all mail sent to CNN’s Columbus Circle HQ is being screened in a location.

Trump’s tweets:

Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018