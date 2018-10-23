“In just 15 days the people of Texas are going to re-elect a man who has become a really good friend of mine,” President Donald Trump said as he campaigned in Houston for Sen. Ted Cruz – a man he once labeled a liar and the son of a possible presidential assassin.

“You know we had our little difficulties. But, actually, if you remember, at the beginning, it was a love fest,” Trump said, glossing over their “Lyin’ Ted” phase and their “Donald, leave Heidi the hell alone!” period.

It took Trump just two minutes to get around to his “FAKE NEWS back there” campaign rally leitmotif. FAKE NEWS, Trump told the convention hall crowd, wondered during his early days on the campaign trail, when his love fest with Cruz would end.

And, like the FAKE NEWS said, “it got nasty,” Trumps acknowledge, though it would seem to suggest the FAKE NEWS was actually ACCURATE NEWS. But, anyway, Cruz is now his BFF and new new nickname is Beautiful Ted, and “nobody has helped me more with your tax cuts, with your regulations, with all of the things that we’re doing, including military and our vets, than senator Ted Cruz. Nobody!” Trump beamed to thousands gathered in the Toyota Center.

Trump also credited “Ted” with doing “a beautiful job staring down the angry left-wing mob in our recent Supreme Court victory. He was great,” Trump complimented the Texas senator.

Outraged at Dem senators’ questioning of his latest Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, Trump joked he would next nominate Hillary Clinton to the U.S. Supreme Court, so they would investigate her same as they had Kavanaugh.

At stake in the upcoming midterm election, Trump warned, is whether the country lets the “radical Democratic mob take a giant wrecking ball and destroy our country and our economy.”

“Radical Democrats want to turn back the clock and restore corrupt, power hungry globalists,” Trump warned. “A globalist is a person who wants the globe to do well but is not carrying about our country so much.”

Democrats are trying to make “nationalist” into a bad word, he complained. “We’re not supposed to use that word. It’s what I am. I’m a nationalist. Use that word!” POTUS urged the crowd, who instead began to scream “USA! USA! USA!”

“The Democrats want to replace freedom with socialism,” Trump blasted. “Replace Texas values with Nancy Pelosi values, and want to replace the rule of law with the rule of the mob.”

Cruz’s opponent in the race for his senate seat is a “stone cold phony named Robert Francis O’Rourke, who is sometimes referred to as Beto and pretends to be moderate,” Trump sneered.

Among his shortcomings, Trump said, O’Rourke got an F from the NRA. “You know what F means? He wants to take away your guns!” Trump shouted.

A vote for a Democrat this November is a vote to surrender to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters – that’s a beauty!” he added.

Trump also took a moment to complain he no longer is allowed to call Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” because “she has no Indian blood!”

Warren recently released results of a DNA test suggesting she has a relative several generations back who was of Native American descent.

Trump also doubled down on his claim Democrats had masterminded the caravan currently walking from Honduras toward the southern U.S. border. He stopped short of bringing up the “unknown Middle Easterners” he had earlier warned were among those trekking thousands of miles on foot, instead going with the crowd-pleasing “In that caravan you have some very bad people. We can’t let that happen to our country, and it’s not.”

“I think the Democrats had something to do with it,” Trump said, placing blame so as to do him the most good.

“Now they are saying I think we made a big mistake. People are seeing how bad it is, how pathetic it is, how bad our laws are. They made a big mistake,” Trump said of his Dem conspiracy theory, calling the caravan “an assault on our country.”

“The choice in November could not be more clear,” Trump told his base. “The Democrats produce mobs; Republicans produce jobs.”