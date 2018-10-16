Donald Trump may have won a rare legal victory over Stormy Daniels yesterday as the latter’s defamation lawsuit against her alleged short-term lover was tossed out by a federal judge, but the bellicose President was the one looking like a “tiny” loser today.

In an unusual early week tweetstorm Tuesday, the former Celebrity Apprentice host stormily went limbo low attacking the porn star for her physical appearance and her other legal action against him:

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

The unconscionable and probably legally problematic tweet by Trump are a reminder of remarks that the ex-reality front man has made in the past against women such as “slob” Rosie O’Donnell, ex-candidate Carly Fiorina, Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski and now NBC morning host Megyn Kelly. Hitting Trump where it likely hurts the most, Daniels went for the jugular and lower in a response that certainly displayed way more class than the current President:

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Never one to turn the other cheek, Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for Daniels AKA Stephanie Clifford, already filed an appeal over U.S. District Judge James Otero’s ruling by last night.

However, this morning the now regular cable news talking head and self-proclaimed potential Presidential candidate blasted Trump Tuesday as a “disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States” over his tweet. Well, actually the attorney said more on the “fraud” White House occupant:

You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home? https://t.co/npOKOEFju6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump – tens of millions of Americans are tired of your fraud, lies, and corruption. They are equally tired of your attacks on women, especially the ones who you have had sex with while cheating on your wives. We (and the UN) are laughing AT YOU, not with you. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

“The Court agrees with Mr. Trump’s argument because the tweet in question constitutes ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States,” Judge Otero said Monday in his ruling over Daniels’ claims of defamation from an April 18 tweet by Trump against her.”

The now under appeal defamation suit, which clearly has new material thanks to Trump’s lowbrow comments today, is different from Daniels’ other legal action to kill a NDA that Trump minion and now government witness-to-be Michal Cohen had her sign just before the 2016 election That agreement and the $130,000 that accompanied it was designed to keep the adult film actor from going public with tales of intimate relationship she allegedly had with Trump in 2006, soon after current First Lady Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron.

The White House and Charles Harder, Trump’s lawyer in the Daniels case, had no comment on the vile tweet today.