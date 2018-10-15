Who cares?” President Donald Trump told reporters this morning when asked him about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s DNA report, revealing she is part Native American.

During a pop-up presser on the White House lawn, as Trump headed to areas ravaged by Hurricane Michael, reporters reminded Trump he dared Warren to take a DNA test, saying he would pay $1M to her fave charity of she did.

“I didn’t say that. You better read it again,” Trump shot back.

TV news outlets did better than that. They started playing the video from the rally at which Trump said that, if Warren runs for President he would toss “one of those little” ancestry DNA kits at her in a debate – “gently because we’re in the #MeToo era” – and promise “I will give a million dollars to your favorite charity if you will take the test and prove” any Native American ancestry.

Warren released the results this morning and tweeted Trump could “send the check to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center”:

I took this test and released the results for anyone who cares to see because I’ve got nothing to hide. What are YOU hiding, @realDonaldTrump? Release your tax returns – or the Democratic-led House will do it for you soon enough. Tick-tock, Mr President. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 15, 2018

Trump, who has nicknamed her “Pocahontas,” responded, “I hope she is running for President because I think she would be very easy.”

“She will destroy the country, will make our country into Venezuela,” Trump said, dismissively.

At the morning pop-up presser, Trump also reiterated his morning tweet in which he said the Saudi king “firmly denies” any involvement in the disappearance and presumed murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi king, Trump said, has theorized Khashoggi may be a victim of “rogue killers.”

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are “working hand in hand getting to the bottom of what happened,” Trump assured reporters.

Turkey’s contribution is to send a forensic team to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul this morning – about a week after first making the request. Khashoggi last was seen walking into the consulate nearly two weeks ago. He has not been seen since.

Saudi Arabia’s contribution to the joint effort to learn what happened is to send a cleaning crew to the consulate to scrub the place in advance of the Turkish forensic team’s arrival, TV news outlets reported this morning, with video of the cleaning crew’s arrival.