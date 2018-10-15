Donald Trump plunged in ratings with his 60 Minutes interview Sunday night.

The newsmag’s 1.8 rating among 18-49 year olds and 11.3 million viewers, while the strongest showing of any non-NFL program Sunday night, marks a 47% dive in the demo and 43% in total viewers, relative to Trump’s most recent previous 60 Minutes sit-down. Trump had bagged a 3.4 demo rating, and 20M viewers overall, in his November 13, 2016 interview on the CBS newsmag, broadcast shortly after his election. That time, unlike this past Sunday, Trump enjoyed no NFL lead-in support.

Trump’s Sunday 60 Minutes interview also appears to be down by double digits compared to the newsmag’s most recent broadcast benefiting from an NFL overrun. On September 30, the newsmag logged 2 2 demo rating and 13.537M total viewers.

This past Sunday, Trump had been handed an NFL overrun lead-in of 14.39 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating.

In the key news demo, adults 25-54, CBS’s Trumpcast earned a 2.6 rating, down 13% compared to that most recent NFL-boosted 60 Minutes (3.0) and down 43% relative to Trump’s November 13, 2016 appearance on the program (4.6).

Meanwhile, ABC’s 10 PM premiere of The Alec Baldwin Show (0.4, 2.419M)opened meekly, fumbling 43% of its Shark Tank lead-in (0.7, 3.686M) in the demo, and 59% (aka 1.5 million viewers) in overall audience.

CW returned respectably to Sunday nights for the first time in almost a decade. Supergirl (0.5, 1.526M) debuted its fourth season with numbers that equaled its year-ago demo debut on a Monday, while down 18% in total viewers from year-ago’s 1.867M launch crowd.

Charmed (0.5, 1.541M) essentially equaled Supergirl results at 9 PM though, predictably, it came in well shy of where the original show ended its run 12 years ago on the WB (2.0, 4.493M on Sunday, May 21, 2006).

Following Trump’s latest 60 Minutes interview, CBS’s God Friended Me (1.1, 8.00M) performed on par with previous airing, after which NCIS: Los Angeles (0.9, 7.35M) held steady week over week. Finishing CBS’s football-delayed primetime, Madam Secretary (0.6, 5.59M).

Fox’s comedies all slipped relative to their most recent non-NFL-boosted airings, including The Simpsons (1.0, 3.18M), Bob’s Burgers (0.9, 2.05M), Family Guy (0.8, 1.93M), and Rel (0.5, 1.35M).

NBC’s Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (6.1, 18.43) ran away with the night, though, being a live broadcast, those stats are subject to bigger adjustment. In metered markets, which are time zone-adjusted, SNF tracked as the highest rated NBC SNF game since Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season, up 34% from year ago game. The game tied a best-ever for NBC’s SNF Week 6 game in the 13 seasons of the package

NBC (5.0, 16.06M) topped the night. CBS (1.5, 9.15M) came in second, followed by Fox (0.8, 2.20M) in the demo and ABC (0.7, 4.03M) in total viewers, with CW (0.5, 1.53M) behind.