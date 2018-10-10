President Donald Trump says he has spoken with Saudis at “the highest level” about the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a frequent critic of the Saudi government, vanished last week in Istanbul, Turkey, after entering the Saudi consulate there. He was seen walking into the building, where he had gone to get papers needed for his upcoming marriage, but never was seen exiting.

cctv

The New York Times, citing an anonymous senior Turkish official, reported that the Saudi native was killed within a couple hours of entering the consulate by Saudi agents who dismembered his body, on order from the Saudi royal court.

Fox News reports that NSA John Bolton and Jared Kushner spoke to Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Tuesday about the missing journalist, citing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

During Wednesdays’ photo op about Hurricane Michael, Trump got asked if he’s spoken directly with Saudi bigwigs about the matter. “I’d rather not say. But the answer is yes.”

He added: “We cannot let this happen to reporters, to anybody. … We’re going to get to the bottom of it. I’m not happy about this. It’s a very serious situation and something we are taking very seriously.”