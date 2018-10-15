President Trump’s fluid response to the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi flowed back toward Not My Problem on this morning.

Scratching the Saudi royal family’s back, Trump tweeted acceptance of their denial of any involvement in Khashoggi’s disappearance. Khashoggi was seen going into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nearly two weeks ago; he never exited the building.

“Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened to ‘our Saudi Arabian citizen’,” Trump tweeted by way of pointing out to his base, as he had during his White House summit with Kanye West, that Khashoggi is not a U.S. citizen.

Not naming Khashoggi in the tweet also was a nice touch.

Trump’s unquestioning acceptance of Saudi royal family’s denial is a virtual repeat performance of the much derided remark he had made In Helsinki when he met with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. At that presser, Trump announced to the world Putin had denied any involvement in 2016 election meddling, and his intention of swallowing the horseradish.

“He said that they are working closely with Turkey to find answer,” Trump continued in this morning’s tweet, ignoring Turkey’s remarks to the contrary, though today, nearly two weeks after Khashoggi vanished, Saudis are allowing Turkish forensic authorities into the consulate for the first time.

“I am immediately sending our Secretary of State to meet with King!” Trump concluded.

Trump’s tweet: