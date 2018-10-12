“So nice, everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador. She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job,” President Donald Trump tweeted this morning.

So much for thinking First Daughter Ivanka Trump had put the kibosh on all the talk about her replacing Nikki Haley as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

When Haley made the surprise announcement last Friday that she would leave her post at year’s end, President Trump thanked her for making the job more “glamorous,” which some political navel lint gazers translated as “suitable for Ivanka,” having already heard First Daughter’s name being floated as a candidate for the gig.

Haley fueled the flame, singled out “Javanka” for praise, though it was mostly focused on Ivanka spouse Jared Kushner, who she called a “hidden genius.” Proud Papa Trump also pushed the Ivanka narrative hard that day, in an afternoon pop-up presser on the White House lawn that day, while also complaining, “I’d be accused of nepotism, if you can believe it.”

Not long after POTUS’s remarks, Ivanka felt moved to end the insanity, tweeting “It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me.”

This morning, Trump also tweeted about the release by Turkish authorities of North Carolina pastor Andrew Brunson, two years after Brunson was accused of plotting against Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“PASTOR BRUNSON JUST RELEASED. WILL BE HOME SOON!” Trump tweeted all-cap-ily, to his base.

“My thoughts and prayer are with Pastor Brunson, and we hope to have him safely back home soon!” Trump tweeted, about 20 minutes after tweeting, “Working very hard on Pastor Brunson!”

Brunson had faced 35 years in prison after his arrest, with other Americans, following a failed coup attempt against Erdoğan. Vice President Mike Pence and other Christian evangelicals turned Brunson into a political talking point during Trump’s campaign; the evangelical vote helped propel him into the White House.

Trump’s administration announced economic sanctions against Turkey after collapse of previous negotiations for Brunson’s release, including doubling U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs against the country. In August, Congress passed legislation blocking the sale of 100 F-35 aircraft to Turkey.

