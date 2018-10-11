Hours after holding yet another rally as an unprecedented hurricane battered the Florida Panhandle, President Donald Trump is set to address the nation — in a live interview on Fox News.

POTUS is set for an exclusive chat with Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream, marking the host’s first interview with Trump since he took office. During the live talk, the president will discuss preparations the administration is taking for Hurricane Michael as well as the upcoming midterm elections and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s first few days on the bench, the cable news net said.