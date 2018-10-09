President Donald Trump took his cues from Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends this morning, tweeting about the “paid protesters” at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

Not coincidentally, Fox & Friends this morning discussed a Wall Street Journal op ed that referenced hearing from protesters being hopping mad because they did not get their checks. Turns out, protesters were being sarcastic, which did not deter the F&F gang from using it as proof the women who confronted GOP Sens. Jeff Flake and Orrin Hatch in the halls and elevators of the Senate had been paid by George Soros.

Trump took the bait and ran with it, tweeting:

“The paid D.C. protesters are now ready to REALLY protest because they haven’t gotten their checks – in other words, they weren’t paid! Screamers in Congress, and outside, were far too obvious – less professional than anticipated by those paying (or not paying) the bills!”

Trump, of course, would know about “professional” acting from his days starring in NBC’s The Apprentice.

Trump also tweeted that previous evening had been a “great” night at the White House honoring Justice Kavanaugh. “[O]ur country is very proud of them!” Trump added. This despite polling to the contrary that was made public in the walk-up to previous night’s White House swearing-in-cum-cage-match, at which Trump blasted Democrats with a nationally televised apology on behalf of the nation, for his confirmation hearing, and a Presidential proclamation that Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent” by a hamstrung FBI’s three-day probe.

Trump’s tweets:

