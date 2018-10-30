During a one-on-one interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Donald Trump touched on many bullet points, but it wouldn’t be a Trump interview if he didn’t give a shout out to fake news.

When talking about how he has labeled the media and press as an enemy of the people, he told Ingraham “You have news out there that is so fake, and I can do the greatest thing ever, North Korea as an example.” He later added that he has a lot of supporters that know the media is lying. “I watched Meet the Press this weekend, everything was so falsely put.”

Among the other things he discussed with Ingraham was the recent suspicious packages sent to CNN and many of his critics. In regards to the alleged bomber who was a supporter he responded: “Look, he was insane a long time before this.”

He compared the situation the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise in 2017. The shooter was found to be a Bernie Sanders supporter. “You don’t see [Sanders] name in the headlines,” he said.

He also talked about the migrant caravan and said, “If they want to come into the country, you have to apply, like other people” and then addressed the 2020 presidential election saying “I don’t see anybody that I wouldn’t enjoy running against” — including Hillary Clinton.