Donald Trump and Melania Trump got into the Halloween spirit Sunday at the White House when they handed out candy to the children dressed in costumes for the spooky celebration.

The White House was decorated with pumpkins and other festive Halloween accouterments, but the Trumps weren’t dressed up. However, 45 certainly got into a celebratory mood when he took a staff shaped like a serpent from one of the children and started waving it around as if he were casting some sort of spell. At one point he turned to someone and said, “You know what I’m doing?” It’s not 100 percent sure what he was doing with that serpent staff, but if it was a preview of the tweet he wrote later in the evening, he might have been trying to put a hex on the press.

On Sunday evening, Trump took to Twitter and attacked one of his favorite targets: the media.

“The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country,” he wrote. “Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand!”

His tweet comes in the wake of a string of tragic and threatening events. On Friday, Cesar Sayoc, Jr. was arrested in connection with a series of bombs mailed to CNN, prominent Democrats and critics of Trump which included President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. On Saturday, 11 people died and six were injured at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh when suspected gunmen Robert D. Bowers opened fire.