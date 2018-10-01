President Donald Trump turned a morning Rose Garden presser celebrating his new trade deal with Canada and Mexico into a tabloid-y tease that he has dirt on at least one Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee deciding Brett Kavanaugh’s future.

Trump insisted that, at Thursday’s hearing, Kavanaugh had acknowledged he had issues with alcohol in high school.

“I watch that hearing, and i watched a man saying he did have difficulty as a young man with drink. The one question they didn’t ask is, ‘How about the last 20 years?’…They go back to high school!”

“They’re going back to high school and they’re saying that he drank a lot one evening in high school,” Trump scoffed at today’s Rose Garden event.

At last Thursday’s committee hearing, Christine Blasey Ford took questions about her allegation a drunken high schooler Kavanaugh had pinned her on a bed at a house party, tried to take off her clothes, and covered her mouth with his hand so she could not scream.

“I happen to know some United States senators, one who is on the other side, who’s pretty aggressive. I’ve seen that person in very bad situations. Okay?,” Trump teased.

“I’ve seen that person in very bad situations. Somewhat compromising, Trump said. “And I think it’s very unfair to bring up things like this,” he complained.

Asked by a reporter to name the senator, Trump shot back, “I think I’ll save it for a book, like everybody else. I’m not giving it to you.”

POTUS acknowledged he himself is not a drinker. “I’ve never had a beer in my life,” joking it was “one of my only good traits.”

“I don’t drink; I never had alcohol. Can you imagine if I had? What a mess I would be!”

Trump said he’s open to having the FBI interview all three accusers who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in high school and college, though Trump said he has his doubts about the third accuser – represented by Trump nemesis Michael Avenatti.

“Wouldn’t bother me at all,” Trump told reporters at the presser. “ I heard the third one…has very little credibility. If there is any credibility, interview the third.”

Asked if the FBI should interview Kavanaugh himself, Trump pronounced that “fine if they do; it’s up to them.”

POTUS refused to discuss if he had a plan B to fill the Supreme Court seat, saying, “I’m waiting, like you. If they find something, I’m going ot take that into consideration. I have a very open mind.”

“The person that takes that position is going to be there a very long time.. He’s been treated horribly… They didn’t have to treat him so viciously and violently.”