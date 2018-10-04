President Donald Trump is continuing last night’s support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh this morning, doubling down on his claims earlier that “the country” is standing by the Supreme Court nominee.

Claiming that “the harsh and unfair treatment” of Kavanaugh is “having an incredible upward impact on voters,” Trump tweeted today that the “PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians.”

(See all tweets below).

“Most importantly,” Trump wrote today, “this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!”

Apparently Trump’s references to “totally uncorroborated allegations” are another swipe at Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claims she was assaulted by Kavanaugh when both were teenagers. Previously, in the early days after Blasey Ford spoke at last week’s Senate committee hearing, Trump had suggested that she was credible and compelling, but more recently has attacked her credibility and even mocked her lapses in memory about the night of her assault.

Today, Trump wrote, “The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters. The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!”

Then, he tweeted, “This is a very important time in our country. Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial!”

And #3 on the subject: “This is now the 7th. time the FBI has investigated Judge Kavanaugh. If we made it 100, it would still not be good enough for the Obstructionist Democrats.”

Last night, Trump wrote, “Wow, such enthusiasm and energy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Look at the Energy, look at the Polls. Something very big is happening. He is a fine man and great intellect. The country is with him all the way!”