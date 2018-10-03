After Christine Blasey Ford’s testified last week that she was sexually assaulted by SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump called her testimony “very compelling” and continued to say that she “looks like a very fine woman” and a “very credible witness.” However, during a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday night, he sang a different tune.

Trump took his MAGA stage amidst his MAGA audience and addressed Ford’s testimony once again, but mocked her for not knowing the details about how she got to the party she mentioned. “What neighborhood was it in? ‘I don’t know.’ Where’s the house? ‘I don’t know. Upstairs. Downstairs. I don’t know. But I had one beer that’s the only thing I remember,'” Trump said about her testimony.

The crowd cheered.

Throughout his rally he continued to show his support for Kavanaugh and expressed sympathy saying that his life is “shattered” because of last week’s events. From there, it seemed to be a repeat of Saturday’s rally in West Virginia. He continued to call out fake news, congratulated himself on his numerous achievements, and slammed people like Richard Blumenthal, Dianne Feinstein, and Corey Booker — just to name a few. More specifically, he called out the “evil people” against Kavanaugh who are looking to “destroy” him.