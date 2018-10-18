President Donald Trump took a break from defending the Saudi royal family, believed to have ordered the execution of a WaPo columnist, to whip up his base before the midterm elections with some good old fashioned fear mongering.

“I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S.,” Trump tweeted this morning.

“In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!” Trump continued.

As POTUS tweeted, a caravan of about 4K Honduran migrants continues its trek toward the United States. New data shows a spike in the number of people trying to cross the border, according to reports by NBC News, WaPo and elsewhere, suggesting Trump’s baby-snatching border policy has been a bust.

Trump has threatened to cut financial assistance to Honduras and Guatemala if their governments do not stop this caravan. And, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to travel to Mexico to forge plans to stop the caravan.

Meanwhile, Trump this morning tweet-blamed Democrats for the situation, because they will not allow him to do what he needs to stop the flow of immigrants at the border Republicans control the House, the Senate, the White House and, now, the Supreme Court.

“The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA,” Trump tweeted. “Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws!”

