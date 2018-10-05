Donald Trump took a victory lap this morning, tweeting he is “very proud” of the U.S. Senate vote to advance the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Moments earlier, the Senate voted 51 to 49 to move Kavanaugh’s nomination along.

The procedural vote triggered 30 hours of Senate speechifying before a final vote tomorrow to appoint Kavanaugh to the swing seat on the Supreme Court. It’s also expected to be the tally on tomorrow’s vote, though GOP Sen. Susan Collins, who voted ‘yes’ this morning after days of playing on-the-fence, tried to squeeze maximum media time out of this process, announcing she would make her final reveal this afternoon at 3 PM ET.

The vote that made Trump so proud came shortly after a report the country’s unemployment hit its lowest level since the late 60’s. Which Trump also tweeted about this morning:

“Just out: 3.7% Unemployment is the lowest number since 1969!”

Donald Trump’s tweets:

Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018