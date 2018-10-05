President Donald Trump dismissed women protesting an appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as “troublemakers” and “rude…screamers” paid for by George Soros, evidenced by the fact their signs were “identical” and did not look to have been made “from love…in their basements.”

“Don’t fall for it!” Trump continued tweeted from the 60’s.

Trump was referencing a Thursday incident in which Utah’s GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch waved dismissively at a group of female protesters, telling them to “grow up” as he got on an elevator on Capitol Hill.

“Why aren’t you brave enough to talk to us and exchange with us?” one of the protesters asks Hatch. Hatch responds by waving his hand at her, which results in the woman shouting, “Don’t you wave your hand at me!”

“When you grow up I’ll be glad to,” Hatch said dismissively, waving, as he got on the elevator.

“How dare you talk to women that way?” one woman shouted as Hatch waited for the elevator doors to close:

WATCH: @senorrinhatch tells a group of women and survivors to “grow up” as he laughs in their faces. #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/ZMe4Rslret — #VOTEPROCHOICE (@VoteChoice) October 4, 2018

The exchange happened shortly after Hatch participated in a presser, saying both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the FBI had found nothing to corroborate allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. One of the 11 people the FBI reached out to interview refused to be interviewed.

Trump’s tweet: