President Donald Trump’s fave morning show Fox & Friends did not dispute the message in his attack on Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, but questioned the “tactic.”

“He did go after the accuser because we know… there’s huge holes in the accuser’s story,” Brian Kilmeade said. ” We don’t know how she got there, how she left, who invited her, we don’t know how she knows Brett Kavanaugh, we don’t know what house it took place in. Is that enough to destroy someone’s career, life and reputation?”

“However the tactic of the president laying low has been lauded by all sides…Last night he chose to blow it…as the FBI is handing in the FBI report as early as today? I wonder about the wisdom, as much as the crowd loved it, I wonder about the wisdom, tactically, of him doing that.”

Ainsley Earhardt then turned viewer attention to a letter penned by a an alleged former Ford boyfriend contradicting some of her testimony.