As the FBI’s investigation of Brett Kavanaugh hits the home stretch, Donald Trump continues to stand by the Supreme Court nominee. He took to Twitter to continue to show support for the man who was accused by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault.

“Wow, such enthusiasm and energy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” he wrote. “Look at the Energy, look at the Polls. Something very big is happening. He is a fine man and great intellect. The country is with him all the way!”

The support is on brand for the former Celebrity Apprentice host who has been beating the drum in favor of Kavanaugh. During his West Virginia rally last weekend, he praised Kavanaugh as “one of the most accomplished minds” and just yesterday during a Mississippi rally, he mocked Dr. Ford.