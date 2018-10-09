President Donald Trump apologized on national TV to Brett Kavanaugh for the “pain and suffering” to which he was subjected during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing, declaring on national TV that Kavanaugh had been “found innocent.”

“I would like to begin tonight proceeding differently than perhaps any other event of such magnitude,” Trump had begun Kavanaugh’s second swearing-in ceremony, signaling some big reality TV-esque reveal was about to happen.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump said, sticking a shiv in Democrats and Christine Blasey Ford.

“Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception,” Trump scolded. “What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process.”

The official swearing-in had take place on Saturday, but Trump decided to replicate the event this evening in the East Room of the White House. And pundits presumed POTUS intended to take a victory lap after his nominee got the Senate’s stamp of approval by a slim 50-48 margin following a very divisive confirmation battle, in which Kavanaugh faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations, but especially that he had sexually assaulted Ford when he was in high school.

Kavanaugh, in turn, attacked the Dem senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee for what he called an orchestrated “hit” intended to exact revenge for the Clintons, warning the Dems on the committee “what goes around comes around.”

During this historic Supreme Court justice swearing in-cum-Dem-smackdown, Trump said “In our country a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty” adding, “And with that, I must state that you sir, under historic, scrutiny were proven innocent.”

Trump also gave a big shout out to Sen. Susan Collins for casting the deciding vote, after thanking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Chuck Grassley, and others who had helped orchestrated Trump’s political victory.

After POTUS was finished torching Democrats and Ford, Kavanaugh spoke of being a “force for stability and unity.”

He protested he accepts the office with “gratitude and no bitterness.” He promised not to “serve one party or one interest” in marked contrast to that threat to Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee during his hearing. Kavanaugh assured the nation the process “tested” him but “did not change me,” so it was unclear who he was when he gave that warning to Democrats.